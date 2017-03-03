Death of West Virginia Miner Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating a miner’s death in McDowell County, W. Va., at an operation owned by Gov. Jim Justice.

Patrick Graham, vice president for Southern Coal Corp., says a worker at its Bishop Preparation plant near Squire died shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday from injuries suffered in a fall.

He says the exact cause of the accident wasn’t immediately known, and both the company and mine safety agencies are investigating.

The miner’s name wasn’t immediately disclosed.

Gov. Jim Justice, who owns Southern Coal, issued a statement asking West Virginians to pray for the lost miner and his family.

The Justice administration says the new governor has established a trust to run his businesses while he’s in office.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.