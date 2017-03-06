EPIC Adds Duhe to Southeast Region Benefits Practice

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants has added Richard Duhe to the firm’s Southeast Employee Benefits Consulting Practice in Atlanta as a benefits consultant and director of EPIC MobileEZ.

Duhe has focused for 30 years on assisting clients in a wide range of industries with their health & welfare risk management needs; specializing in the assessment, design, implementation, and management of medical cost containment and employee engagement programs.

Duhe’s experience includes development of mobile application strategies and digital media communication, as well as the identification, analysis and management of a broad spectrum of exposures and risks. He has extensive experience working with third party administrators, associations, and pools.

Prior to joining EPIC, Duhe also developed the EPIC MobileEZ mobile application, a comprehensive digital media communication solution for employers and their mobile workforces.

As a consultant for EPIC’s Employee Benefits practice in the Southeast, Duhe will provide client service leadership, including overall strategy, coverage negotiation, and the coordination and management of internal and external resources.

As Director of EPIC MobileEZ, he will continue to implement risk mitigation, training, wellness, and safety strategies within a mobile environment for EPIC clients.

Duhe will also focus on relationship management and business development, bringing EPIC’s resources in employee benefits to clients across the region.

Duhe was appointed to the Governor’s Georgia State Board of Worker’s Compensation Chairman’s Advisory Council, Rehabilitation and Managed Care Committee in 1996, serving as Chairperson from 2009-2012. He is a former certified disability management specialist, certified rehabilitation consultant, and vocational expert.

EPIC is a retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm with offices across the U.S., providing property casualty, employee benefits, specialty programs and private client solutions to more than 13,000 clients.