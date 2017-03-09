RPA Insurance Services Hires Two to New Florida Office

RPA Insurance Services, a Parsippany, N.J.-based insurance agency focused on providing business insurance products and services to specialized market segments throughout the U.S., has hired Rick and Jennifer Gross to the company’s newly-formed Boca Raton, Fla., oﬃce.

They will focus on acquiring and servicing commercial real estate, construction and restaurant/hospitality accounts in their new roles.

The Grosses have a combined 30 years’ experience as independent agents specializing in habitational and commercial real estate lines of business, including condominium associations and apartment buildings/complexes, and other commercial buildings such as strip centers, oﬃce buildings, warehouses and shopping malls. As independent agents, they also insured restaurants and lounges, along with construction and trade contractors.

In addition, Joanne Kowalczyk recently joined RPA as the retail client service leader for U.S. operations.

Kowalczyk brings more than 25 years of insurance and reinsurance underwriting, sales and brokerage account management experience to her new role.

Prior to joining RPA, Kowalczyk was senior vice president at Aon plc where she helped establish the ﬁrm’s healthcare practice. She has held leadership positions at Employers Reinsurance Corp. and at Marsh Inc., where she placed all types of property and casualty lines for large, national accounts.

Source: RPA Insurance Services