Eight Accused of Staging Accidents in Northern West Virginia

Eight northern West Virginia residents have been indicted on charges that they staged vehicle accidents in order to file false insurance claims.

Prosecutors say the eight were indicted Tuesday on mail fraud charges in federal court in Clarksburg.

According to the indictment, the group conspired to file insurance claims totaling about $250,000 for staged accidents in Harrison, Marion and Taylor counties from 2012 to 2014.

Four of the defendants are Fairmont residents and three are from Clarksburg. One lives in Morgantown.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.