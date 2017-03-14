Brentwood Services Administrators in Tennessee Promotes Perkins

Brentwood Services Administrators Inc. (BSA), headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., has promoted Shelby Perkins to medical only­­-claims representative in the Tennessee Claims Department in the Brentwood office, according to Jeff Pettus, president and chief executive officer of Brentwood Services Administrators Inc.

Perkins is responsible for reviewing, processing, and handling workers’ compensation claims as assigned by Lisa Whitten, claims supervisor for the Tennessee Claims team.

Perkins determines the compensability of the claim and extent of liability; and communicates directly with clients, employers, injured workers, physicians and attorneys to manage claims.

Perkins came to BSA in June 2007 as a claim assistant. She graduated from Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice.

Brentwood Services Inc. is an independent employee-owned company headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., specializing over the past 26 years in structuring and managing alternative market solutions for employers and insurance providers.

BSA provides claims management and loss control services to employers and employer associations with self-insured and large deductible programs for workers’ compensation and other casualty lines throughout the contiguous 48 states.