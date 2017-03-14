Western Kentucky Suffers Damage from 2 Tornadoes

The National Weather Service says two tornadoes apparently hit far western Kentucky, where transportation officials say roads will reopen overnight.

Meteorologist Jim Packett in Paducah says officials surveyed damage in Fulton County on Friday. The preliminary findings are that the area had an EF-1 tornado and an EF-2 tornado with winds up to 125 mph, as well as straight line winds Thursday night.

Weather officials returned Saturday to continue surveying damage to the northwest and into Tennessee.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said most state highways were closed during the day in Hickman, where the storm brought down power lines and utility poles. Work continued Saturday.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections said in a statement Friday that the Fulton County Detention Center sustained roof damage and reported that 80 inmates were temporarily relocated to neighboring correctional facilities. No injuries were reported.

