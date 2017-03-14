Parts of West Virginia Under Winter Storm Warning

Warnings have been posted in much of West Virginia for up to a foot of snow from a late-season storm.

The National Weather Service said snow was expected to start Monday night and last in some places through early Wednesday. Power outages are possible due to the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines.

The warning area includes parts of the Eastern Panhandle, the Potomac Highlands and parts of northern West Virginia. Other areas from Elkins south to the Greenbrier Valley were under a winter storm watch.

