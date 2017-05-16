Mississippi Gov Seeks Federal Tornado Aid for End of April Outbreak

Residents of Holmes and Montgomery counties in Mississippi could get federal help following April 30 tornadoes, if Gov. Phil Bryant gets his way.

Bryant on Thursday officially asked that President Donald Trump declare a disaster. The Republican governor also asks Trump to approve assistance to governments and nonprofit utilities in Adams, Calhoun, Carroll, Claiborne, Holmes, Jefferson, Montgomery, Webster and Yazoo counties. That could pay to repair government property, remove debris, and cover emergency worker overtime.

Other counties could be added later if Trump approves.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says 112 homes without insurance were destroyed or severely damaged in Holmes and Montgomery counties. MEMA and federal officials have been conducting joint assessments.

The National Weather Service counted 29 tornadoes in Mississippi, the fourth-largest outbreak on record. One man died in Durant.

