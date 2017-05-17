North Carolina Accuses 4 of Deliberately Damaging Roofs During Inspections

North Carolina has arrested four men on allegations of attempting to defraud an insurer by damaging roofs during inspections, according a statement from the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of Phillip Brandon Edwards, Mark William Madison, Joel Jayson Smith and Brandon Richard Turner for charges including insurance fraud, felony conspiracy, injury to real property and attempting to obtain property by false pretense in Cabarrus and Davidson counties.

NCDOI criminal investigators accuse Edwards, Madison, Smith and Turner of conspiring to defraud and receive insurance payment from United Services Automobile Association (USAA) by providing false and misleading statements in regards to roofing damages. Investigators allege Edwards, Madison, Smith and Turner deliberately damaged at least two homes to obtain insurance payment under false pretense.

Edwards, 33, of Durham, was charged with one count of felony conspiracy in Davidson County. He was arrested on Jan. 26 in Durham County and placed under a $6,000 bond.

Madison, 33, of York, S.C., was charged with one count each of insurance fraud, attempting to obtain property by false pretense and injury to real property in Cabarrus County. Madison was arrested on April 21 in Cabarrus County and placed under a $3,000 bond.

Smith, 30, of Durham, was charged with one count each of insurance fraud, attempting to obtain property by false pretense and injury to real property in Davidson County. Smith was arrested on Jan. 25 in Davidson County and placed under a $50,000 bond.

Turner, 37, of Charlotte; was charged with one count of injury to real property in Davidson County. Turner was arrested on Feb. 4 in Davidson County and placed under a $2,500 bond.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau, Thomasville Police Department, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and Concord Police Department assisted in the investigation.

In 2014 and 2015 the National Insurance Crime Bureau received over 150 referral complaints on potential fraudulent roofing claims in North Carolina. Complaints primarily consist of damage to shingles and roofing components with claims submitted for wind and hail damage. Other complaints consist of inflated damage and repair costs. These types of claims and complaints continue to rise.

NCDOI said insurance fraud of this nature is an ongoing concern in North Carolina and is calling on residents to help its fraud-fighting efforts. It has asked that anyone with information involving fraud notify the Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division.

Source: North Carolina Department of Insurance