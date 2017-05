Florida Motorcyclist Injured After Collision With 10-Foot Gator

A man riding a motorcycle hit an alligator that was crossing a rural Florida road, throwing him from his bike.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that 27-year-old Calun Nelson was riding his motorcycle south of Tampa early Friday when he saw the more than 10-foot (3.05-meter) alligator crossing the road in front of him. He tried to avoid the gator, but couldn’t.

Troopers say Nelson was taken to a Tampa hospital with serious injuries.

Television station WFLA reports an alligator trapper was called to retrieve the gator’s body.

It’s the second accident this week in Florida involving an alligator. On Tuesday, a driver on Interstate 75 escaped serious injury when she hit an alligator near Sarasota.

