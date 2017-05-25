Family of ‘Voice’ Contestant Killed in Florida to Refile Suit Against Venue

An attorney for the family of singer Christina Grimmie says he will refile an amended wrongful death lawsuit against the promoter and venue where “The Voice” contestant was fatally shot.

Attorney Brian Caplan said Tuesday that Grimmie’s family will file a new complaint after a Florida judge dismissed the original lawsuit.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the judge said the original lawsuit should have done a better job of distinguishing the roles of the two parties being sued.

The original lawsuit named tour promoter AEG Live and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, which owns the venue, where Grimmie was shot last summer.

It accused them of failing to take adequate security measures.

Grimmie was shot to death by a man who then killed himself.

