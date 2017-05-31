FCCI Adds Former Florida State Senator Carlton to Board of Directors

Former Florida State Senator Lisa Carlton has been elected to FCCI Insurance Group’s (FCCI) board of directors, effective July 1, according to the company.

Carlton is the co-owner and manager of Mabry Carlton Ranch, Inc., a diverse agricultural business including a cow-calf operation and citrus groves in Sarasota County. FCCI said she was selected for the position based on her knowledge and understanding of the agriculture industry, her experience with the legislative process in Florida and her commitment to public service.

Craig Johnson, chairman of the board, president & CEO of FCCI, said the company’s commercial agribusiness coverage division wrote nearly $100 million of FCCI’s total $787 million direct written premiums in 2016, adding that Carlton has a deep understanding of the history, culture and values of FCCI.

Carlton is a life-long resident of Sarasota and an eighth-generation Floridian. She spent 14 years in public service to the people of Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, serving in the Florida House of Representatives from 1994 to 1998 and in the Florida Senate from 1998 to 2008. She was president pro tempore of the Senate during her last term in the state Legislature.

In addition to serving on the FCCI board and managing Mabry Carlton Ranch, Carlton is a gubernatorial appointee to the state’s Constitution Revision Commission, a panel commissioned every 20 years to review Florida’s Constitution and propose changes for voter consideration. She is also a founding member of the Florida Historic Capitol Foundation, a member of the board of directors for the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and a certified volunteer with the Guardian ad Litem program.

A graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota, Carlton earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Stetson University and a Juris Doctorate from Mercer University School of Law. She practiced law for several years in Sarasota before being elected to public office.

Working through independent agents in 18 states, FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance to more than 18,500 policyholders and commercial and contract surety to more than 19,000 bonded principals. Established in 1959, FCCI is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla., and has regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia.