Georgia Lawmaker Panel to Study Distracted Driving

A panel of Georgia lawmakers plans to study the effect of drivers who are distracted by cell phones and other technology.

House Speaker David Ralston appointed 7 Republicans and 3 Democrats to a study committee on the issue last week. The group plans to consider what role distracted drivers play in the state’s high number of fatal accidents on highways and other crashes.

According to a resolution creating the study committee, the rate of fatal car crashes in Georgia is rising at three times the national rate.

Meeting dates haven’t been determined yet.

The committee then may recommend legislation that the House and Senate could consider during the 2017 legislative session.

Twelve states enacted tougher distracted driving laws this year. The Property Casualty Insurers Association of America (PCI) said nationwide there has been a 14 percent increase in traffic fatalities over the past two years.

