Maximum Adds Searcy to Florida Transportation Practice

Maximum, an independent, Chicago-based excess and surplus lines wholesaler, has added Anthony Searcy to its transportation practice in the Jacksonville, Fla. area.

Searcy returns to Fla. from the Kansas City area where he owned a retail agency before moving on to help build a wholesale transportation practice.

According to Joe Messina, president and CEO, said, Maximum sees a “tremendous opportunity for transportation in Florida.”

In business since 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, Maximum is a national and surplus lines wholesale broker of specialty products and services. It specializes in property, casualty, transportation, DIC, builders risk and professional lines coverage.