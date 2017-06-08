1347 Property Insurance Holdings Appoints Case as Chief Operating Officer

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., a property and casualty insurance holding company based in Tampa, Fla., has appointed Dan Case to the position of chief operating officer.

Case will be responsible for strategies and activities relating to profitable growth for the company’s insurance operations, including product strategies, underwriting, sales and distribution, in addition to overseeing the day-to-day operations 1347. The company offers specialty insurance to individual and commercial customers in Louisiana and Texas through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Maison Insurance Company, which also recently became licensed in Florida.

Case has 17 years of experience in financial services during which time he has focused exclusively on the insurance and reinsurance industries. Prior to joining the company, Case was an executive vice president at BMS Re from September 2016 to March 2017 and a founding partner at Advocate Reinsurance Partners from October 2010 until its purchase by BMS Re in September 2016. At Advocate Reinsurance Partners, Case led the property reinsurance practice and advised both personal lines and commercial clients with catastrophe exposure.

Case began his career as an analyst in Banc of America Securities’ Financial Institutions Group in 2000, where he worked in raising both private and public capital until 2002. In 2002, Case joined Aon Benfield Securities, a specialist investment bank, where he served the insurance and reinsurance industries until 2006. He then joined HBK Investments as an analyst managing private equity, collateralized reinsurance investments, and traded securities in the property casualty insurance and reinsurance market.

Case was also a partner at TigerRisk Partners, an independent reinsurance intermediary, from 2009 to 2010.

According to Doug Raucy, 1347 Property’s chief executive officer, said Case will complement the executive team its focus on accelerating market share expansion, as the company continues to grow its insurance operations into multiple states,

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a specialized property and casualty insurance holding company incorporated in Delaware. The company provides property and casualty insurance in Louisiana and Texas through its wholly-owned subsidiary Maison Insurance Co. Maison was recently licensed in the State of Florida, but has not yet started writing business in the state. The Company’s insurance offerings for personal and commercial customers currently include homeowners, wind and hail only, manufactured home and dwelling fire policies.