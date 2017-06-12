Judge Upholds $1.5M Award to North Carolina Whistleblower

June 12, 2017

A federal judge has upheld a jury’s $1.5 million award to a North Carolina fire investigator who said she was fired after complaining about the safety of construction work at an office building.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the June 2 decision by Chief U.S. District Judge Frank Whitney is a further setback for the city of Charlotte.

A jury decided May 11 the Charlotte Fire Department fired Crystal Eschert in 2014 in retaliation for her concerns about the renovations.

Charlotte officials said Eschert was fired because of a Facebook post in the aftermath of the shooting of a black teenager by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. The city argued potential community unrest justified the firing.

But Whitney concluded that Eschert’s building complaints are protected by the First Amendment.

Get Insurance Journal Every Day

Advertisers

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features