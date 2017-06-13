Founders Professional Adds Porter to Florida Team

National professional liability and management liability wholesale brokerage, Founders Professional, has added Adrienne Porter to its Miscellaneous Professional Liability team.

Porter will be joining the team in St. Petersburg, Fla., as a broker and will assist Founders’ retail partners in securing coverage for their miscellaneous professional liability risks.

In this new role, Porter will join a team focused exclusively on miscellaneous professional liability insurance coverage for accountants, insurance agents, realtors and other miscellaneous professions.

Prior to joining Founders Professional, Porter was a professional liability broker with another wholesale firm, where she focused on securing professional liability insurance for lawyers and accountants.

The company said it is currently working on a number of initiatives, as well.

Founders Professional focuses exclusively on the placement of management liability & professional liability insurance risks. The Founders Professional practice leaders and their respective teams have expertise and market access in the areas of architects & engineers, law firms, healthcare/life sciences/social services, management liability, and miscellaneous professional liability insurance.

Founders Professional represents a majority of the admitted and surplus lines insurance carriers that focus on professional liability insurance in the United States, additionally representing many exclusive or semi-exclusive programs.