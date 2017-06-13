West Virginia Supreme Court: No Workers’ Comp Benefits For Inmates

June 13, 2017

The West Virginia Supreme Court has ruled that inmates participating in work-release programs do not qualify for workers’ compensation benefits.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the court unanimously affirmed a Workers’ Compensation Board of Review’s 2015 decision to not grant William F. Crawford workers’ compensation on Thursday. Crawford’s hand was severely injured in a wood chipper in 2013 while he was working on a road crew for the state Division of Highways.

Crawford had appealed the board’s decision, saying state law didn’t clarify coverage exclusion for work-release inmates. He also said his equal protection rights had been violated, arguing that inmates working for private businesses would receive the benefits.

The court ruled that the decision wasn’t a violation of equal protection, as Crawford was working on a volunteer basis.

