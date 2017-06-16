Bynum Elected President of the Independent Insurance Agents of Georgia

Thad Bynum of Bynum Insurance Agency, a Trusted Choice agency in Clayton, Ga., was installed as president of the Independent Insurance Agents of Georgia (IIAGA), on June 10 during the association’s 120th annual meeting, convention and trade show at Amelia Island, Fla.

Bynum began his insurance career working as an agent 1989 and then as a manager for Georgia Farm Bureau. In 2002, Bynum made the transition to become an independent agent when he and his wife, Janelle, opened Bynum Insurance Agency.

Bynum served as IIAG District 2 Director from 2010 to 2015 at which time he was elected to serve on the IIAG Executive Committee. He also holds the Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant designations.

Outside of the industry, Bynum has served on the board of directors for

the Rabun County and Northeast Georgia Regional Libraries, Rabun Cross Society, Northeast Georgia Chapter of Red Cross, Rabun County Jaycees, and has served on the deacon board of Battle Branch Baptist Church for over 20 years.

Bynum graduated from Piedmont College with a degree in accounting and served 10 years on active duty and reserves in the U.S. Army and Georgia National Guard.