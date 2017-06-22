1 Killed in Alabama Mining Accident

Officials say an accident at a coal mine near Birmingham, Ala., has left one person dead.

A statement from the West Virginia-based Seneca Coal Resources says a rail-hauling accident happened Monday night at the company’s Oak Grove Mine in western Jefferson County.

The county coroner’s office identifies the dead person as 32-year-old Marius Shepherd of Jasper. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Seneca Coal says it is cooperating with mining regulators who are investigating the cause of the accident.

The company purchased the mine in late 2015. The Oak Grove mine produces coal that’s used to manufacture steel.

