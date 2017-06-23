Tennessee-Based Reliance Partners Promotes Howell to SVP

Reliance Partners, a leading commercial insurance agency, has promoted Laura Ann Howell to the position of senior vice president.

Prior to the promotion, Howell began her career with Reliance Partners in 2015 as vice president, overseeing HR and Finance. She previously served as vice president for Thompson Appalachian Hardwoods where she founded a trucking company and freight brokerage.

Howell is a graduate of the Risk Management & Insurance Program of the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.



Reliance Partners is a commercial insurance agency with locations in Chattanooga, Tenn., Birmingham, Ala., and Victoria, Texas, with a national client base largely concentrated in the transportation and logistics space in addition to a fast growing presence in other lines of business insurance.