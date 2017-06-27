Former Kentucky Teacher Receives $500K Settlement in Retaliation Lawsuit

A former teacher and volleyball coach is receiving a $500,000 settlement in a lawsuit against a Kentucky school district where she said she became the victim of a retaliation campaign for advocating for equal treatment of male and female athletes.

The Herald-Leader reports that Kelly Wallace said in the lawsuit that the Montgomery County Board of Education retaliated against her on behest of then-superintendent Josh Powell, who was later fired.

Wallace alleged that Powell sought to end her employment because he suspected that she was behind an anonymous Title IX complaint filed against the district in 2013 about unequal access to a weight room for boys and girls.

Four others who worked for Powell have received settlements totaling at least $700,000. Powell’s attorney didn’t return the newspaper’s request for comment.

