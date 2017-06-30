North Carolina Lawmakers Hammer Out Details of $100M in Hurricane Relief

Lawmakers are figuring out how to spend $100 million earmarked in the recently approved North Carolina budget for continued cleanup and rebuilding from Hurricane Matthew.

The House approved unanimously Wednesday a measure to distribute the funds for things like low-income housing and public housing repairs, stream debris removal and farm repairs.

Money would benefit some of the areas hardest hit by last October’s storm like Lumberton, Princeville and Fair Bluff. Community colleges that lost enrollment after the hurricane also would get help. The remainder of the money would go to the Golden LEAF foundation and to matching funds for federal disaster assistance programs.

Western counties affected by drought also can benefit from the measure now heading to the Senate.

The legislature approved $201 million in recovery funds last December.

