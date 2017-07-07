LaRock joins RT Specialty in Nashville

R-T Specialty, LLC (RT) has announced that Jackie LaRock has joined the company as an executive vice president and part of the RT ProExec practice group.

LaRock has experience and expertise in professional and executive liability lines and is located in Nashville, Tenn.

LaRock started her career in private practice as an attorney and spent collectively eight years with Chubb and Hartford. Most recently, LaRock served as a senior vice president with a wholesaler and has over 12 years’ experience as a management and professional liability broker. LaRock’s expertise includes D&O and E&O for private and public companies of all sizes.

R-T Specialty, LLC (RT), founded in 2010, is a wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products and services. RT is a part of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC, an international specialty insurance organization that includes wholesale brokerage and managing general underwriters designed specifically for agents, brokers and insurers.