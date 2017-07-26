Marsh Names Layton Southeast Zone Leader

Marsh has named Lou Ann Layton as its Southeast Zone leader. In this role, Layton is responsible for client initiatives, new business, and talent development across the District of Columbia and eight states: Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Layton, who most recently served as Marsh’s Pacific North Partnership Leader in San Francisco, has relocated to Atlanta and now reports to Martin South, president, US and Canada.

Layton began her career at Marsh in 1987 in San Francisco as part of Marsh’s newly established financial and professional liability practice (FINPRO), and subsequently became Western Region FINPRO Practice Leader. She later became US FINPRO Practice Leader based in New York before relocating back to San Francisco in 2015 to assume her most recent role as Pacific North Partnership Leader.

She succeeds Bill Lyon, Marsh’s US Risk Practices Leader, who served as interim Southeast Zone Leader. Dave Fuhrman, Marsh’s West Zone Leader, will assume additional oversight of Marsh’s Pacific North Partnership, which consists of offices in Denver, Honolulu, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon.