Tests Show No Detectable Level of Toxins in Groundwater at Tennessee Plant

A water utility company in Tennessee says tests on drinking water revealed no detectable traces of arsenic and lead after the toxins were found in groundwater at a coal-fired power plant.

Memphis, Light, Gas & Water said in a statement Thursday that tests conducted by an independent lab on 10 wells that supply water to a pumping station near the Allen Fossil Plant came up below detected limits for the toxins.

Tests conducted on treated drinking water that goes to Memphis’ homes and businesses also indicated toxin levels were below detectable levels.

State regulators asked the utility to test water at the pumping station after excessive levels of arsenic and lead were found in shallow wells that monitor pollution from coal ash ponds at the nearby Allen plant.

