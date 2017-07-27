Tennessee School Bus Drivers Using Mobile Devices Face Jail Under New State Law

Four former Tennessee school bus drivers charged with using electronic devices while behind the wheel could face 30-day jail terms if convicted under a new law.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported on Monday the defendants are charged via recently unsealed grand jury presentments under a new state law. It was passed after the December 2014 deaths of a teacher’s aide and two Sunnyview Primary School students, which authorities say were caused by a bus driver who was texting.

The law makes using an electronic device while driving a school bus a misdemeanor punishable by a mandatory 30-day jail term.

Those charged are 68-year-old Robert Eugene Newman, 47-year-old Kellie Rudd, 36-year-old Marvin Lee Hawkins and Margo Flory-Hicks, age unavailable. There are no allegations any students were harmed. It’s unclear if any of them have an attorney.

