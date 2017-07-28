Portion of Hospital Parking Garage in West Virginia Collapses; Injures 3 Workers

A hospital spokesman says three construction workers have been injured when a small section of a hospital parking garage collapsed in West Virginia.

Charleston Area Medical Center spokesman Dale Witte says crews were pouring concrete when part of a floor collapsed Wednesday at Memorial Hospital in Charleston.

Details of the injuries were not immediately known. An emergency dispatcher says the injuries were not serious.

Witte says the collapse occurred at 9:30 a.m. in an area that had been blocked off for repairs. He says no vehicles were damaged and no medical center employees were injured.

Witte says hospital employees located in offices in the garage were temporarily moved to another building out of caution before structural engineers determined they could return.

