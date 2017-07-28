School Bus Cameras Can Implicate Speeding Drivers Under New N.C. Law

North Carolina motorists could be fined at least $400 if they pass a stopped school bus, according to a new law now in effect.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday signed into law legislation that he suggested while still attorney general. The new law allows counties to adopt ordinances and cite motorists by using cameras installed on the stop-arms of buses. The penalties can rise to $1,000 on a third offense.

Cooper and other supporters of the idea have said the cameras will reduce the number of motorists skirting around the buses and increasing the risks for striking children getting on or getting off.

