South Carolina Hotel Fire Forces Evacuation of 300 Guests, Permanent Residents

Nearly 300 residents were evacuated from a South Carolina hotel after a fire.

The Morning News of Florence reports the evacuees included many permanent residents of the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel in Florence.

Firefighters from multiple stations arrived Saturday afternoon to find flames visible from the hotel’s roof. Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted with the evacuation.

No injuries to hotel guests and firefighters were reported. The sheriff’s office arson unit is investigating.

The American Red Cross assisted with caring for displaced residents at the scene, and turned the Lucas Street Red Cross location into a temporary shelter.

Hotel permanent resident Frieda Hunt says she evacuated without her medication, and has not been told when she’ll get her money back. She says she and her family are now homeless.

