Ryan Specialty Group Completes Acquisition of N-Surance Outlets of Georgia

Ryan Specialty Group, LLC, has completed the acquisition of the assets and operations of N-Surance Outlets (NSO), a wholesale insurance brokerage and binding authority operation headquartered in Roswell, Ga. The acquired business is a part of R-T Specialty, LLC (RT Specialty), the wholesale brokerage unit of Ryan Specialty Group (RSG). The transaction was previously announced on July 24, 2017.

N-Surance Outlets specializes in commercial P&C, transportation, and garage risks and was founded in 1985 by Gregory K. Murrey. Over these 30+ years, NSO has consistently focused on these lines of business and currently services over 1,000 agents in the Southeast. Jason Murrey, president of NSO, and his team will continue to service and expand their client base from RT Specialty.

R-T Specialty, LLC (RT), a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC, provides wholesale brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT is a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. In California: R-T Specialty Insurance Services, LLC License #0G97516.