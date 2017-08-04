Former Gallagher Exec Siegel to Lead New Starkweather & Shepley Tampa Branch

Starkweather & Shepley, an independent insurance brokerage firms, has launched a new office in Tampa, Fla., which will be led by Peter Siegel.

Siegel, a 23-year insurance veteran, will be area president leading new business growth and retention efforts, as well as target select agency and talent acquisitions.

According to David Soforenko, president & COO of Starkweather and Shepley, the company views Tampa as the next logical next step towards continued growth.

Siegel joins the company from AJ Gallagher, where he was area senior vice president and was responsible for handling Healthcare, Manufacturing and Large Multinational accounts. Previously, he was a vice president at Marsh.

Established in 1879, Starkweather & Shepley provides commercial and personal insurance, health and employee benefits, surety bonding and risk management services. These services are provided nationally and internationally, through its partnership with Assurex Global. Headquartered in East Providence, R.I., Starkweather has additional branch offices in Westerly, R.I.; Bristol and Shelton, Conn.; Westwood, Sturbridge, and Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. and Fort Myers, Fla.