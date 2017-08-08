Jaramillo to Lead Beazley’s U.S., Latin American Engineering Portfolios From Miami

Beazley, a specialist property insurance provider, has appointed Santiago Jaramillo as engineering focus group leader for the U.S. and Latin America, based in Miami, reporting to Colin Rose, Beazley’s head of construction and engineering.

Jaramillo has more than 20 years’ experience in construction, engineering and heavy industry. He will be responsible for building Beazley’s portfolio in the U.S., with the builders’ risk teams in San Francisco and Atlanta reporting to him starting August 1. Jaramillo will also be supported by an additional underwriter in Miami, Beazley’s hub for its Latin American business.

According to Rose, Jaramillo will play a pivotal role in the development of its specialist construction and engineering portfolio in both the U.S., and in Latin America where the company has “ambitious plans to grow.”

Beazley plc is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and Australia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates.

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley lines of business include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.