50 Calves Killed After Cattle Truck Wrecks On Mississippi Highway

A truck crash has killed dozens of calves on a south Mississippi highway, with cowboys working for hours to round up roaming survivors.

Trooper Master Sgt. Brent Barfield says an 18-wheel cattle truck overturned on U.S. 84 east of Collins in Covington County after 1 a.m. Friday.

Barfield says the driver, Marty Saul of Perry, Florida, suffered minor injuries after he lost control of the truck.

WDAM-TV reports at least 50 calves died in the crash. Cowboys on horseback worked throughout the day Friday trying to catch remaining calves.

Westbound U.S. 84, a major corridor across the southern part of the state, was closed for nearly 12 hours. Once the highway reopened, state Troopers advised motorists to drive carefully and watch for cows.

