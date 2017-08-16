Georgia State Senator, Agency VP Martin Elected Chairman of PIA Southern Alliance

Georgia District 9 State Senator and Vice President of Hood Insurance Agency in Lawrenceville, Ga., P.K. Martin was elected by members of the Professional Insurance Agents Southern Alliance to serve as chairman at their annual meeting.

Originally founded in 1937 as the Mutual Insurance Agents of Georgia, PIA provides leadership and direction to over 120,000 insurance agents in Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Martin is vice president of Hood Insurance Agency in Lawrenceville, a family owned

agency that provides a variety of insurance services including commercial, personal auto, homeowners, and life insurance with more than 50 nationally recognized carriers.

Martin serves the people of Senate District 9 in the Georgia State Senate. He is the vice chairman of the Higher Education and the State and Local Governmental Operations Committees. He is secretary of the Insurance and Labor Committee and a member of the Senate’s Transportation Committee.

The PIA three-state Southern Alliance was launched in March 2017.