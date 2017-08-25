Georgia Insurance Agent Arrested for Misappropriating Workers’ Comp Premiums

An insurance agent in Floyd County, Ga., has been arrested on fraud charges related to the misappropriation of insurance premiums, according to the Georgia Department of Insurance.

Marshall Irwin, 56, owner and operator of the Irwin Agency in Rome, Ga., was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with six counts of insurance fraud.

Georgia Department of Insurance Fraud investigators allege that between 2015 and 2017 Irwin accepted approximately $20,000 from his clients to pay premiums for workers compensation insurance, but instead of forwarding the money to the insurance company to place coverage, he allegedly converted it for his personal use.

“The actions of Mr. Irwin have put consumers and business at significant financial risk,” said Deputy Insurance Commissioner Jay Florence. “We will not tolerate any insurance agent stealing from policyholders.”

Irwin was taken into custody at his agency located at in Rome, Ga., and booked into the Floyd County Jail. Warrants served to Irwin represents three counts of insurance fraud for the misappropriation of premiums and three counts of insurance fraud for issuing fraudulent certificates of insurance.

Irwin has been a licensed Georgia insurance agent since 1989.

Florence urges anyone who has purchased insurance from Marshall Irwin or the Irwin Agency, to verify their coverage with the insurance company listed on their policy or contact the Georgia Department of Insurance for assistance.

Insurance fraud is a felony with a penalty of two to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

Source: Georgia Department of Insurance