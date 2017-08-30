Barber Appointed President of S.S. Nesbitt in Alabama, Johnson to Lead Benefits Practice

S.S. Nesbitt & Co. Inc., a Southeastern insurance agency and division of EBSCO Industries Inc., has appointed insurance veteran Paul Barber as president.

Barber comes to S.S. Nesbitt after having spent 25 years in a variety of leadership roles at McGriff, Seibels & Williams Inc., a national insurance agency.

He most recently served as senior vice president of branch operations, partnering with sales leaders in McGriff’s Dallas, Atlanta and Seattle offices. There he provided operational and management support to more than 200 insurance professionals generating a combined agency revenue of nearly $100 million.

According to Bryson Stephens, chairman of the board for EBSCO Industries, Barber will lead growth of S.S. Nesbitt, which he said EBSCO is committed to doubling over the next five to 10 years through individual talent and agency acquisitions; culture and organizational development; and client services.

S.S. Nesbitt also announced that Cooper Johnson has been appointed benefits practice leader. Johnson has been with S.S. Nesbitt for 10 years.

In his new role, Johnson will be devoted to the strategic development and growth of the agency’s employee benefits consulting practice, while continuing to partner with companies.

S.S. Nesbitt is a privately-held independent insurance agency based in Birmingham, Alabama, with multiple locations in the Southeastern United States. These offices provide all lines of insurance in partnership with specialized carriers.

EBSCO Industries Inc. is a global company with businesses in a range of industries, including information services, publishing and digital media, outdoor products, real estate, manufacturing and distribution and business services. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, EBSCO operates divisions and subsidiaries in 23 countries.