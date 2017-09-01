Chemical Fumes at Tennessee Filter Plant Sickens 24 Workers

September 1, 2017

Officials say chemical fumes have sickened 24 workers at a Tennessee plant that makes filters.

Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner told media the incident was reported about 10 a.m. Wednesday at Southern Filter Media. He said workers were using a new chemical with heat and it began emitting fumes that made them sick. He said the employees evacuated the facility and called emergency crews.

Garner said a handful of workers complained of nausea, vomiting and shortness of breath. Others had less severe symptoms. Crews took 24 workers to area hospitals to get checked out as a precaution.

According to the company’s website, South Filter Media produces dry filtration filter bags.

