Fire Risk Rating Decreases for Georgia’s Peach County

Authorities say a Georgia county’s fire risk rating is dropping, which may mean lower insurance premiums for some.

The Telegraph of Macon reports that a release from the Peach County Fire Department says the new Insurance Services Office rating of 4 for parts of the county goes into effect Dec. 1. Fire Chief Jeff Doles says that a new rating could mean a decrease in fire insurance premiums depending on insurance provider.

Doles says the department recently added large tankers to the fleet that make it possible to fight fires in areas of the county without fire hydrants. He says the department is striving to give Peach County “the best possible fire service at the most feasible cost.”

