First Light Program Managers Acquires Piedmont Transportation Underwriters of North Carolina

September 21, 2017

Anthony L. Johnson, chief executive officer of First Light Program Managers, Inc. and James A. Butler, president of Piedmont Transportation Underwriters, Inc. of Winston-Salem, North Carolina announced an agreement for First Light Program Managers to acquire substantially all of Piedmont’s assets effective September 1, 2017.

Piedmont, a managing general agency founded in 1991 by Jim Butler, has specialized in the trucking insurance industry, offering commercial auto liability, auto physical damage and motor truck cargo coverage on a wholesale basis in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Butler and his associates will continue to operate at their existing office in Winston-Salem.

According to Butler stated, joining forces with First Light Program Managers will allow us to expand its market share.”

First Light Program Managers is a managing general agency that offers specialty insurance products for various industries through a network of insurance agencies throughout the United States.

