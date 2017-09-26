Evacuations Ordered on North Carolina Outer Banks for Hurricane Maria

September 26, 2017

An evacuation was underway Tuesday on an island on North Carolina’s Outer Banks as Hurricane Maria moved north.

The Hyde County Sheriff’s office said the evacuation began at 5 a.m. Monday on Ocracoke Island. It wasn’t immediately clear how many residents and visitors heeded the order to leave.

The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning from Cape Lookout to Duck on the Outer Banks. A tropical storm watch was in effect from Surf City to Cape Lookout and from Duck to the North Carolina-Virginia state line.

Hyde County commissioners ordered the evacuation on the island still suffering from the effects of Hurricane Jose.

A storm surge of 2 feet (0.6 meters) to 4 feet (1 meter) is possible. Up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain could fall through Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Advertisers

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features