Hudson Taps Atlanta-Based Moreman to Establish Subcontractor Default Business

Hudson Insurance Group has added Wallace Moreman as senior vice president. In this new position, Moreman will establish a subcontractor default insurance (SDI) business for Hudson.

Christopher Gallagher, president and CEO of Hudson, said Moreman is part of the original team that brought subcontractor default insurance to market nearly 20 years ago.

Moreman’s experience in the SDI market dates back to the product’s origin in the late 1990s. He spent more than 15 years at Zurich North America, most recently serving as executive vice president. His background includes various positions in insurance sales, marketing and operations, focused on commercial markets and the consumer goods, manufacturing, construction, environmental, healthcare, real estate, banking and energy sectors.

Moreman is based in Atlanta and reports to Hudson’s Chief Underwriting Officer, Christopher Suarez.

Headquartered in New York City with offices throughout the U.S. and in Vancouver, Canada, Hudson is a specialty insurer that offers a wide range of property and casualty insurance products to corporations, professional firms and individuals through retailers, wholesalers and program administrators.

Hudson underwrites specialty primary and excess insurance on an admitted basis through Hudson Insurance Company and on a non-admitted basis through Hudson Specialty Insurance Company and Hudson Excess Insurance Company. Hudson Insurance Company is admitted in all U.S. jurisdictions. Hudson has surplus lines eligibility in all U.S. jurisdictions through Hudson Specialty Insurance Company and Hudson Excess Insurance Company.