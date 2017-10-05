Georgia Insurance Agent Arrested For Pocketing $2K in Client Premiums

A Georgia insurance agent has been arrested on seven counts of insurance fraud and three counts of forgery in the first-degree for taking insurance premiums from her clients and issuing them fraudulent payment receipts, according to a statement from Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens.

An investigation by Hudgens’ Fraud Division revealed that between 2015 and 2016, Lynne Marie Webb, 33, of Carroll County allegedly pocketed premiums payments for automobile insurance from her clients instead of forwarding the money to the insurance company for coverage. At the time of the theft, Webb was employed by the Robert Kenimer State Farm Agency, in Carrollton, Ga. Fraud investigators believe that Webb embezzled approximately $2,712.00.

“Mrs. Webb’s actions have put consumers at significant financial risk,” said Hudgens. “I will not tolerate any insurance agent stealing from Georgia consumers.”

Webb is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail awaiting bond. A disciplinary action against her license to sell insurance is currently under review by the Department of Insurance. The case will be prosecuted by the Carroll County District Attorney’s Office.

Commissioner Hudgens urges anyone who conducted insurance transactions with Webb to contact the insurance company listed on their policy to verify they have the coverage they paid for, or contact our Consumer Hotline at 1-800-656-2298.

Insurance fraud is a felony with a penalty of two to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

Source: Georgia Department of Insurance