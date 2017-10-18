Mississippi Woman Arrested Over Attempt to Defraud Geico

A Mississippi woman accused of attempting to defraud an insurance company out of thousands of dollars has been arrested.

News outlets report 30-year-old Kyomi M. Fulton, of Fayette, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with one count of insurance fraud for allegedly attempting to defraud Geico Insurance out of more than $3,200.

Attorney General Jim Hood said in a press release that Fulton reported a 2000 Grand Marquis as stolen and then submitted a false repair report claiming that she had put a new engine in the vehicle before it was stolen. An indictment stated that no such repairs had been made.

If convicted, Fulton faces up to three years in prison and $5,000 in fines. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.