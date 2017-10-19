S.S. Nesbitt & Co. of Alabama Taps Roman, Monroe as VPs

S.S. Nesbitt & Co. Inc. (SSN), a Southeastern insurance agency and division of EBSCO Industries, Inc. (EBSCO), has appointed Mike Roman as vice president of its property and casualty sales.

Roman is joining senior vice president of property and casualty (P&C) Allen Baker in supporting the P&C sales team and group practice. Roman’s primary focus will include the recruitment, onboarding and training, mentoring and management of producers across all agency branches. He will also serve as an independent insurance consultant for regional businesses while providing all the agency’s clients with expertise on management liability, with a particular focus on cyber liability.

Before joining SSN, Roman worked as senior vice president and client advocate at Willis Towers Watson, where he spent nearly 14 years.

Prior to his work in insurance, Roman was a pilot with American Airlines after a career as an aviator and electronic warfare mission commander with the U.S. Navy.

SSN also announced that Matt Monroe has been named vice president of business development. Monroe will operate in an internal sales role, cultivating business relationships among EBSCO’s various business units to develop new insurance customers. Monroe, who was formerly vice president of sales management for SSN, will continue to support the agency’s management team through operational and sales planning and strategy.

Monroe has been with SSN for over a year in the sales management role. He came to SSN from Royal Cup Coffee, where he served as director for sales operations, OCS Division, and a regional manager for their central region. He also worked as a Miller Heiman consultant and practice manager.

S.S. Nesbitt is a privately held independent insurance agency based in Birmingham, Ala., with multiple locations in the Southeastern United States. These offices provide all lines of insurance in partnership with specialized carriers.