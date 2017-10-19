Florida Insurance Regulator Launches New Information Subscription Service

The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) has introduced a new subscription service where consumers and other interested parties can sign up and receive their choice of communications from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR). This includes notifications about important press announcements, informational memoranda/bulletins, emergency orders, rulemaking, and public hearing notices.

According to Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier, the new service enables OIR to communicate more closely with Florida’s consumers and other interested parties.

“I encourage anyone who has an interest in learning more about the insurance issues affecting our state to sign up today and take advantage of this new service,” Altmaier said in a statement.

The new resource will provide subscribers news about insurance-related information shared by OIR, such as updates on hurricane claims data and related preparedness information; legislative developments; and, public hearings where participation and feedback by the general public is requested to assist OIR in its regulatory decision-making responsibilities.

Those interested can sign up via the OIR website by selecting the blue envelope icon at the bottom of the homepage.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has primary responsibility for regulation, compliance and enforcement of statutes related to the business of insurance and the monitoring of industry markets.

Source: Florida Office of Insurance Regulation