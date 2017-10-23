Pratt Named Chief Agency Officer at North Carolina-Based SUNUP Insurance Services

Larry Pratt has joined SUNUP Insurance Services, headquartered in North Carolina, as the chief agency officer.

Pratt will be responsible for leading agency operations for the company. He comes to SUNUP with experience in agency distribution, including extensive experience in agency management and national sales.

In his career, Pratt was the VP of Sales Home Office for Farmers Insurance, as well as the VP of Territory for the Northwest (Idaho, Oregon and Washington), California, Texas, and Alabama.

In his role at SUNUP, Pratt will focus on attracting new talent to join the organization. He will also be focused on looking for and developing new processes and programs to help agents.

SUNUP Insurance Services operates with an agency developer and master franchise model, where the focus is on recruiting and training, as well as a Unit Holder franchise of storefront operations. SUNUP Insurance Services is in its second year of operations and is approved in 37 states. It currently has over 65 outlets in Texas, California, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Louisiana. The company plans to expand agency distribution in 10 other states in 2017.

SUNUP is headquartered near Winston Salem, NC in Bermuda Run, NC, and operates a training center at SUNUP University in Liberty Hill, Texas near Austin.