USI Names Lang Commercial Insurance Leader in Southern California

USI has named Jeff Lang practice leader for the Southern California commercial insurance division.

Lang is based in USI’s Woodland Hills regional office. He will focus on growth strategies, client service and retention, talent acquisition and building USI’s brand in the California marketplace.

Lang has more than 20 years of experience in property/casualty brokerage and five years as an insurance company and TPA executive.

Lang was a vice president with Chubb Insurance Co. prior to joining USI. He has also spent time with other insurance agencies including Bolton & Co., Wells Fargo Insurance Services and Marsh Inc.

Valhalla, N.Y.-based USI operates out of 140 local offices serving every state.