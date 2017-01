Confie Acquires Auto Insurance America in Nevada and New Mexico

Confie has acquired Auto Insurance America from Western National Mutual Insurance Co.

Auto Insurance America is a provider of non-standard auto insurance serving Nevada and New Mexico. The company has five locations in Las Vegas, one in Reno, and four locations in Albuquerque.

Western National Insurance Group is headquartered in Edina, Minn., and is a super-regional property/casualty insurance group writing in 19 states, plus surety in an additional seven states.

Huntington Beach, Calif.-based Confie is a national insurance distribution company primarily focused on personal lines and small commercial insurance.