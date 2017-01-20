Universal Group Taps McCoy to Lead Arizona Business Unit

Universal Group LTD, based in Omaha, Neb., has named Mike McCoy as president of its newly formed business unit in Arizona.

Based in Phoenix, McCoy will serve as agency principal in charge of sales and marketing for Universal Group Arizona.

McCoy has 20 years of sales experience. He previously was regional director for Pearl Insurance, where he directed commercial insurance and professional liability sales for the company’s Western Division, which encompasses Arizona, California and Nevada.

He has been a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) since 2008, and is currently in the process of obtaining his Certified Risk Manager (CRM) certification with the National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.

Source: Universal Group LTD